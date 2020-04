Source: Haiti Libre In accordance with national commitments and global advocacy for the release of eligible detainees in order to reduce the number of detainees and reduce the… Link: Haiti – Justice : Release of 322 detainees

Source: St. Lucia Times HAVANA, Cuba (CMC)— The director of research at the Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology here, Dr Gerardo Guillen, says a clinical trial is now… Link: Cuba Develops Vaccine To Combat COVID-19

Source: St. Lucia Times SportsMax:- West Indies fast bowling legend Curtly Ambrose believes batting icon Brian Lara was in too much of a rush to claim the post… Link: Ambrose: ‘Lara Craved Captaincy Too Much’

Source: Newsday MINISTER of Health Terrence Deyalsingh is pleading with people in TT to “breeze out at home” after the Police Service stopped thousands of people on… Link: Health Minister: Breeze out at home

Source: Bernews Royal Navy aviators completed “vital reconnaissance sorties over Bermuda,” the Royal Navy said, adding that they “gathered crucial information on landing sites where humanitarian aid… Link: Photos: Royal Navy Helicopters Over Bermuda

Source: Barbados Today COVID-19 patients who are getting an experimental drug called remdesivir have been recovering quickly, with most going home in days, STAT News reported Thursday after… Link: COVID-19 patients recovering quickly after getting experimental drug remdesivir: report

Source: Bernews [Updating] As the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic continues to affect countries around the globe with over 150,000 deaths worldwide, Bermuda is taking strict measures, having declared a… Link: Updates: Covid-19 On Saturday, April 18th

Source: Haiti Libre « One World : Together At Home » a globally televised and streamed special will be air today on SportsMax + and Catch on Digicel… Link: Haiti – FLASH : Special TV show «One World: Together At Home» not to be missed

Source: Havana Times Asylum applicants have not been included in the Panamanian assistance efforts, and the National Office for Refugee Assistance has also been silent. The post Nicaraguan Exiles… Link: Nicaraguan Exiles Amid the COVID 19 Crisis in Panama

Source: St. Lucia Times Gros Islet police have arrested a Customs Officer for possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition, law enforcement officials say. The police made the arrest… Link: Customs Officer Held For Possession Of Illegal Firearm, Ammunition

Source: Haiti Libre Thursday at 8:30 am the Government of Taiwan through its Embassy in Haiti initiated a video conference as part of the fight against Covid-19, in… Link: Haiti – Covid-19 : Taiwanese doctors advise their Haitian counterparts

Source: Cana News PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Apr. 18, CMC – The region… You are unauthorized to view this page. Login Link: TRINIDAD-GENDER- Regional gender organisation urges TT Government to integrate women in COVID-19 recovery process

Guyana AG raps Bar Council for misleading views on reconvening of Parliament Source: Guyana Chronicle Attorney General,Basil Williams,SC has corrected what he termed the misleading interpretation of the Guyana Bar Council regarding the time frame for the reconvening of the… Link: AG raps Bar Council for misleading views on reconvening of Parliament

Bermuda The Reefs ‘Tentatively Closed’ Until May 5th Source: Bernews “For the time being, we are tentatively closed until May 5th, and we will continue to modify this, as the current travel climate continues to… Link: The Reefs ‘Tentatively Closed’ Until May 5th

Barbados Bahamas records another death from viral illnes Source: Nation Newspaper NASSAU – The Bahamas has recorded another death related to coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of fatalities across the territory to nine. This was… Link: Bahamas records another death from viral illnes

Barbados Premier League clubs discuss options Source: Nation Newspaper LONDON – Finishing the season in a 40-day window was one of the scenarios discussed at a Premier League meeting on Friday. Top-flight clubs remain… Link: Premier League clubs discuss options

Haiti iciHaiti – Tabarre : Major seizure of marijuana and cocaine Source: Haiti Libre Thursday afternoon in Tabarre 64, agents from the Brigade for the Fight against Drug Trafficking and of the Central Directorate of the Judicial Police seized… Link: iciHaiti – Tabarre : Major seizure of marijuana and cocaine

Cuba Andres Landero (Colombia) – Song of the Day Source: Havana Times Today’s featured artist is Andres Landero from Colombia with the song “Maria del Carmen” from the album “El Hijo del Pueblo” (1981). The post Andres… Link: Andres Landero (Colombia) – Song of the Day