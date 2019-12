Haiti – WTA Boxing : The Haitiano-Quebecer Jean Pascal retains his title of world light heavyweight champion

Source: Haiti Libre

Saturday in the ring of the State Farm Arena of Atlanta the Haitian-Quebecois boxer Jean Pascal (37 years) won the victory by shared decision, by…

Link: Haiti – WTA Boxing : The Haitiano-Quebecer Jean Pascal retains his title of world light heavyweight champion