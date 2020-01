Man Charged in 2018 Kasim Buchanan Murder

Source: St. Kitts & Nevis Observer

Police charged 34-year-old Kimba Whattley of St. Paul’s for the Aug. 20, 2018 murder of Kasim Buchanan Tuesday. The offence was committed in Buchanan’s home.…

