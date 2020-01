GuySuCo produces lowest sugar tonnage in history; cites `major’ mechanical failures at Albion, Uitvlugt

Source: iNews Guyana

Delayed capital investments and industrial unrests coupled with mechanical failures and adverse weather were contributing factors that led the cash-strapped Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) to…

Link: GuySuCo produces lowest sugar tonnage in history; cites `major’ mechanical failures at Albion, Uitvlugt