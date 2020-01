Over 2000 Births at the K.H.M.H. in 2019; 55% by C-Section

Source: Channel 5 Belize

On Thursday, we introduced you to a set of babies born on the first at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital for 2020; five to be…

Link: Over 2000 Births at the K.H.M.H. in 2019; 55% by C-Section