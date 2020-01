Haiti – OG «Lausanne 2020» : A 17-year-old Haitian skier qualified for the Winter Olympic Games

Source: Haiti Libre

The young Haitian Ski Federation (FHS) announces that the young Haitian international skier Mackenson Florindo (17) native of Verrettes (Artibonite) will wear the colors of…

Link: Haiti – OG «Lausanne 2020» : A 17-year-old Haitian skier qualified for the Winter Olympic Games