Search for:

Myrtle Elissa Latimer Richards Dies at 85 Source: St. John Source Myrtle Elissa Latimer Richards Myrtle Elissa Latimer Richards of Estate Two Williams, Frederiksted, St. Croix, beloved mother, grandma, sister, aunt, cousin, teacher and friend, graciously… Link: Myrtle Elissa Latimer Richards Dies at 85