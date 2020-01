PM: 700 Hotel Rooms and 1,000 Jobs to be Created in Hotel Sector in 2020

Source: St. Kitts & Nevis Observer

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris declared Saturday, that citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis have every reason to be confident in the…

Link: PM: 700 Hotel Rooms and 1,000 Jobs to be Created in Hotel Sector in 2020