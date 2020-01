PM Barrow Says Imer Hernandez “Came Out Smelling Like a Rose”

Source: Channel 5 Belize

According to the Prime Minister, an I.D.B. audit on the infrastructural works of Imer Hernandez was concluded. PM Barrow says that Hernandez received a letter…

Link: PM Barrow Says Imer Hernandez “Came Out Smelling Like a Rose”