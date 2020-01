CRICKET-WIS/IRE-INNINGS Ireland 147-9 (19 overs) vs West Indies – 2nd T20I

Source: Cana News

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, Jan 18, CMC – Ireland, sent … You are unauthorized to view this page. Login

Link: CRICKET-WIS/IRE-INNINGS Ireland 147-9 (19 overs) vs West Indies – 2nd T20I