Enmore CCCC to battle Ogle CC Blasters tomorrow in Neville Ramotar Memorial T20 final

Source: Guyana Chronicle

ENMORE Community Centre Cricket Club (ECCCC) Bravados would look to make it two of two when they play in another final tomorrow at home. After…

Link: Enmore CCCC to battle Ogle CC Blasters tomorrow in Neville Ramotar Memorial T20 final