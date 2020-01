Jamaica: Prison term cut for sex convict teacher – Had intercourse with 15-year-old at school during class time

Source: St. Lucia News Online

(JAMAICA GLEANER) – An assistant teacher who admitted to having sex with a 15-year-old student at a Spanish Town high school while classes were in…

Link: Jamaica: Prison term cut for sex convict teacher – Had intercourse with 15-year-old at school during class time