Roger Pratt Murder Trial Defence Lawyer Says: ‘If the evidence does not fit, you must acquit!

Source: The St. Lucia Star

During the Roger Pratt murder trial last Friday, investigating officer Bertly Ferdinand read to the court several statements taken from defendants Richie Kern, Jeromine Jones,…

Link: Roger Pratt Murder Trial Defence Lawyer Says: ‘If the evidence does not fit, you must acquit!