‘We won’t rest until every farm-to-market road in Region 3 is completed’ – Ali

Source: iNews Guyana

Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), Irfaan Ali on Monday evening, told residents of the Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) of the…

Link: ‘We won’t rest until every farm-to-market road in Region 3 is completed’ – Ali