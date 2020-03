Patient Three “Doing Good Overall”; M.O.H. Looking at 2 Other Persons

Source: Channel 5 Belize

The thirty-eight-year-old Belizean male, who contracted COVID-19 before traveling to Belize from New York City, remains in self-isolation tonight. Patient three is in Belize City,…

Link: Patient Three “Doing Good Overall”; M.O.H. Looking at 2 Other Persons