Saint Lucia: Revised curfew to take effect from April 7 to 11

Source: St. Lucia News Online

PM Allen Chastanet (CARICOM file photo) (St. Lucia News Online) — Saint Lucian authorities on Sunday announced a revised curfew of 7 p.m. to 5…

Link: Saint Lucia: Revised curfew to take effect from April 7 to 11