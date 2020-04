‘Guyana has lost a true champion’ – Dr Ali says in brief tribute to drag racer

Source: iNews Guyana

Presidential Candidate of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic, Dr Irfaan Ali, in paying tribute to Champion drag racer, Deryck Jaisingh, has said that Guyana has truly…

Link: ‘Guyana has lost a true champion’ – Dr Ali says in brief tribute to drag racer