US nearly doubles COVID-19 int’l assistance, giving an additional US$225 million

Source: St. Lucia News Online

Michael Pompeo (PRESS RELEASE) — U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo announced Wednesday, April 8, US$225 million in health, humanitarian, and economic assistance to boost COVID-19…

Link: US nearly doubles COVID-19 int’l assistance, giving an additional US5 million