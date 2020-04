GECOM Chair played right into the hands of “forces” that do not want recount – Gunraj

Source: iNews Guyana

Caretaker Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo’s issuance of instructions to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) that seek to limit their attempts to conduct a timely recount,…

Link: GECOM Chair played right into the hands of “forces” that do not want recount – Gunraj