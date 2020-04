St Kitts: PM Harris and the COVID-19 task force chairman to discuss the national fight against coronavirus tomorrow

Source: St. Lucia News Online

(PRESS RELEASE) – St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, will make his fifth consecutive appearance on WINN (98.9) FM’s Inside…

Link: St Kitts: PM Harris and the COVID-19 task force chairman to discuss the national fight against coronavirus tomorrow