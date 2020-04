PAHO Urges Continued Immunization To Avoid Risk Of Other Outbreaks During COVID-19 Pandemic

Source: St. Lucia Times

Press Release:– Washington, DC, April 28, 2020 (PAHO) — The Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Carissa F. Etienne, today urged that vaccination programs be…

Link: PAHO Urges Continued Immunization To Avoid Risk Of Other Outbreaks During COVID-19 Pandemic