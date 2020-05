iciHaiti – Ouanaminthe : The protocol for detecting Covid-19 in Haitians returning from DR, in the process of being applied

Source: Haiti Libre

In Ouanaminthe (North-East department), the protocol for the detection of COVID-19 cases among migrants who return from the Dominican Republic is being implemented…

