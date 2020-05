1st Phase Of Castries Market Redevelopment Project To Be Handed Over To CCC

Source: St. Lucia Times

Press Release:– Castries, St. Lucia, May 2, 2020 – The 1st phase of the Castries Market Redevelopment Project will officially be handed over to the Castries…

Link: 1st Phase Of Castries Market Redevelopment Project To Be Handed Over To CCC