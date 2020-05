Unchartered waters of COVID-19 quarantine: What’s next for seafarers after repatriation? (commentary by Chevanev Charles & Derrick Okadia)

Source: St. Lucia News Online

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused stranded seafarers to be, trapped at sea. An estimated 100,000 seafarers can neither disembark or proceed to sea as many…

Link: Unchartered waters of COVID-19 quarantine: What’s next for seafarers after repatriation? (commentary by Chevanev Charles & Derrick Okadia)