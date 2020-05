US Senate in bi-partisan call for return of Carter Centre, IRI observers …wants recount to be free, fair & transparent

Source: iNews Guyana

In a rare show of bi-partisanship in the United State of America Senate, five top-tanking Senators from both the Republican and Democratic parties have called…

Link: US Senate in bi-partisan call for return of Carter Centre, IRI observers …wants recount to be free, fair & transparent