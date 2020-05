Dortmund explode back into action as Bundesliga restarts with no fans

Source: Guyana Chronicle

By Karolos Grohmann (REUTERS) – Borussia Dortmund provided much-needed fireworks with a 4-0 demolition of bitter rivals Schalke 04 yesterday after the German league restarted…

