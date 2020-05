Haiti – FLASH : USA will expel 78 Haitians including the former Head of FRAPH Emmanuel «Toto» Constant

Source: Haiti Libre

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) planned a 4th expulsion flight of Haitians from the United States to Port-au-Prince on Tuesday May 26, 2020…

